Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 6,197 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 154,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,554. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

