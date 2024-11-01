Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $17,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.02. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $97.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

