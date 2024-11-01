Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 53,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $190.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

