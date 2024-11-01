Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.42.

BA opened at $149.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

