Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6,681.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 50 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at $102,281,004.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at $102,281,004.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,230.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,043.20.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $1,110.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,033.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $970.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $721.99 and a 1 year high of $1,130.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

