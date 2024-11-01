Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 933.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4,225.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $170.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $104.68 and a 12-month high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.11.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

