Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 88.55 ($1.15), with a volume of 1821242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.40 ($1.16).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £675.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.42.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.