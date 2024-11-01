Cookie (COOKIE) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Cookie has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Cookie has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $291,494.16 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,778.40 or 0.99881252 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,680.61 or 0.99741271 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,896,900 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 93,524,590.28525402 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02347701 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $284,491.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

