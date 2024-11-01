Constellation (DAG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $67.55 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $67.55 million and approximately $728,579.86 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,290.93 or 0.99901133 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,250.69 or 0.99843123 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,003,804,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,448,318 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io.
Buying and Selling Constellation
