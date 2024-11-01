ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $930.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.