Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 885 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.14% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,604.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $115.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

