Congress Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,162.5% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $261.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

