Congress Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.19% of PotlatchDeltic worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 197.95 and a beta of 1.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 857.14%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

