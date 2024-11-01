Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $542.02. The company had a trading volume of 79,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $550.94 and a 200-day moving average of $545.60. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $486.82 and a twelve month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

