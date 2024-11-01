Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 35,167 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,389,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares during the period. Federal Signal comprises about 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.27% of Federal Signal worth $129,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Federal Signal by 223.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 60.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,206.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FSS traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.40. 110,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $88.58. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $102.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.59%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

