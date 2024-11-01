Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 3089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.0641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

