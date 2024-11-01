Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.24, but opened at $30.45. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 26,783 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $918.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $242.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 679.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

