CoinEx Token Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0921 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $255.94 million and approximately $142,744.83 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 2,777,476,547 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

