Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 250 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 63.9% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.1% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

