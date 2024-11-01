Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $32.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 5.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $32,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $124.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.64. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $90.77 and a one year high of $128.50.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

