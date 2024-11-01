Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,293,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $756.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $404.63 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00. The company has a market cap of $323.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $711.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.98.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

