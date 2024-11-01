Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.05 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after acquiring an additional 184,059 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

TMUS stock opened at $223.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.29 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,261 shares of company stock worth $72,263,430. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

