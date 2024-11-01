Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Short Interest Update

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cibus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cibus during the third quarter worth $33,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cibus by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cibus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cibus by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBUS has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cibus from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cibus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Cibus Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CBUS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 49,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Cibus has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Cibus had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 9,856.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cibus will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Further Reading

