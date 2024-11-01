Cibc World Mkts Upgrades iA Financial (TSE:IAG) to Strong-Buy

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IAG. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$106.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bankshares cut shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.00.

iA Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$113.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$79.39 and a 52-week high of C$119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.51.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.17. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

