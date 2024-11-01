Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-2.5% yr/yr to ~$1.55-1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day moving average is $104.00. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

