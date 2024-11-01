Christine L. Pickering Sells 763 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) Director Christine L. Pickering sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $39,981.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,343.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 96.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

