Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15.4% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 165.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 46,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Chevron by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 211,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,116,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Up 3.2 %

CVX stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,849,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,016. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.85 and a 200 day moving average of $153.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

