Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CAKE stock remained flat at $46.22 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 98,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

