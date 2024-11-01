Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Update

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CKPT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 154,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $157.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.30. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 38,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 369,586 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $295,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

