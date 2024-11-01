Checkit (LON:CKT) Shares Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23). 1,235,195 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 950% from the average session volume of 117,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.82 million, a P/E ratio of -520.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

In other Checkit news, insider Keith Anthony Daley acquired 137,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £28,798.98 ($37,347.92). 55.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

