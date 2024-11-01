Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00-13.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $171.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,500.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.