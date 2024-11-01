Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chain Bridge I stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Chain Bridge I were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.