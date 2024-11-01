Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Get Chain Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBNA

Chain Bridge Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:CBNA opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

In related news, Director Yonesy F. Nunez acquired 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Yonesy F. Nunez acquired 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,754.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,754. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Brough bought 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $27,544.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,943 shares of company stock valued at $152,746.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.