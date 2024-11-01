Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cellectis Price Performance

CLLS stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.09. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cellectis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.