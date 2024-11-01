Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cellectis Price Performance
CLLS stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.09. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.77.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
