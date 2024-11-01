CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.640-2.690 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBZ. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
