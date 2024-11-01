CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.640-2.690 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBZ. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CBIZ

CBIZ Price Performance

NYSE CBZ traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.93. 415,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CBIZ has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.92.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.