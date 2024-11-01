Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 135,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
CVCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 12.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $29.73 on Friday, hitting $439.53. 47,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $248.84 and a one year high of $452.42.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
