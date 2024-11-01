Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 128 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.99 and a 52-week high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

