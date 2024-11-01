Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 118 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,558,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9,626.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $186,759,000 after buying an additional 1,015,542 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $149.29 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.42.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

