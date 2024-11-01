Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 83 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CI stock opened at $314.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.77.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.