Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Sir Jonathon Band Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CUK opened at $20.02 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,360,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 281,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 177,207 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,001,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the second quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 310,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 70,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 65.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 58,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.