Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.11.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$56.47 on Thursday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$33.90 and a twelve month high of C$56.82. The stock has a market cap of C$7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$48.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.30.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $322,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

