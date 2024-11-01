Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for CVRx

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVRx in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will earn ($2.59) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.54). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVRx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CVRx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of CVRx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $13.12 on Friday. CVRx has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 88.85% and a negative net margin of 123.75%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hykes acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $322,545. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CVRx by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

