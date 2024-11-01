Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Price Target to $9.75

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.50 to $9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,036.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,036.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $33,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,132.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,499 shares of company stock worth $2,667,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

