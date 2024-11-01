Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Up 8.5% in October

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 350,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 29.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,756,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 627,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 338,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40,179 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 305,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 60.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 290,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 58.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.92 million. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

