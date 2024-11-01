Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPST stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

