Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,500 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 464,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ CCD traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 59,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $26.16.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
