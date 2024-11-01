Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:CVRT)

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0263 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVRT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.47. 1,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,653. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

About Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF

The Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (CVRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in a portfolio of US convertible securities with a high level of equity sensitivity. The fund seeks to deliver total return through capital appreciation and current income.

