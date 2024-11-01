Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CALM has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CALM opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $95.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of -0.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.