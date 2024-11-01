Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.47 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Cactus’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

