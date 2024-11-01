Caas Capital Management LP Purchases 10,185 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 145.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. BioNTech accounts for approximately 0.2% of Caas Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 86.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.90. The company had a trading volume of 267,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,127. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

